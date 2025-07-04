Industrial units in Ludhiana owe PSPCL 20 crore

Industrial units across Ludhiana city have collectively defaulted on electricity bills amounting to ₹20.3 crore, as of May, officials familiar with the matter have said. Notably, at the beginning of the current financial year, pending dues which stood at ₹18.9 crore, surged by ₹1.4 crore, within a month, putting further strain on the PSPCL’s financial operations, officials said. The data of June will be compiled later this month, they said. According to official data, the focal point division in the East circle has the highest outstanding dues across the district, amounting to ₹ 5.27 crore. (HT Photo)

Among the major defaulters, Ludhiana East circle alone accounts for ₹11.5 crore in outstanding bills. This includes several industrial pockets that have reportedly not paid their outstanding dues for consecutive billing cycles.

According to official data, the focal point division in the East circle has the highest outstanding dues across the district, amounting to ₹5.27 crore. This is followed by the City West division ( ₹3.41 crore), Sunder Nagar division ( ₹3.26 crore), Janta Nagar ( ₹2.37 crore) and Estate division ( ₹2.24 crore).

Officials pointed out that although the amount may seem manageable but the steady rise in pending dues affects the cash flow of the power utility, especially at a time when the demand for uninterrupted power supply remains high.

A senior PSPCL official further explained, “Industriies form a major part of our revenue base. Any delay or default in payments directly impacts our ability to plan repairs, meet daily operational expenses and ensure reliable power supply, especially during monsoon.”

When contacted, Jagdev Singh Hans, chief engineer of PSPCL’s Central Zone, said, “We are aware of the issue and are making regular efforts to collect the dues. We are also engaging with industries to resolve billing disputes without interrupting the power supply.”