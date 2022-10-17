Infant drowns in Rohtak

: A 14-month-old girl allegedly fell into a bucket filled with water and died when her parents were not at home in Bhaini Bhairon village here. According to police, the incident took place when deceased Pari’s father Saurbah had gone for work to Meham and her mother was also not present at home. “She went into the bathroom where a bucket was filled with water. She fell into the bucket and died. An investigation under section 174 of the CrPc has been initiated,” Meham police station ASI Rajender Kumar said.

