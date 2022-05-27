Initiate eviction proceedings against Mann: LS secretariat
New Delhi : The Lok Sabha secretariat has asked the directorate of estates to initiate eviction proceedings against AAP leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “unauthorised” occupation of a central government accommodation in Delhi, which was allotted to him as a member of Parliament. Mann had resigned as Sangrur MP in March before being sworn in as Punjab chief minister.
In its petition before the estates officer, the secretariat said Mann was allotted the central government’s duplex No 33, North Avenue, along with its units and 153 North Avenue, as his regular accommodation as a member of 17th Lok Sabha.
“The said allotment stands cancelled in his name with effect from April 14,” it said, adding Mann failed to vacate the premises. The LS secretariat said the occupation of the building by the former MP after April 13 is “unauthorised”.
“It is, therefore requested the proceedings for eviction of Bhagwan Mann, ex-MP, and all persons may be initiated and orders for their eviction be passed,” reads the petition sent to the estates officer.
There was no immediate reaction available from the Punjab chief minister’s office.
According to official documents, the said accommodation has now been issued to Hanuman Beniwal, the RLP president and an MP from Rajasthan.
Central government employees, MPs, judges and other dignitaries are allotted residential accommodation in the national capital while they are in service and posted in Delhi. After their term expires or ends prematurely, they are no longer eligible to occupy the accommodation. As per PRS legislative, to evict a person from a residential accommodation, a central government estate officer first issues a written notice to the individual concerned, after which he/she has to show cause within three working days as to why an eviction notice should not be issued against them.
Sharjah passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits
Custom officials on Thursday arrested a man arriving from Sharjah at the Mohali international airport and recovered 18 gold biscuits worth ₹ 1.031 crore from him. The recovery was made after officials of the Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate intercepted a man arriving from Sharjah via an Air India flight while he was trying to cross the green channel. He was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962.
Didn’t give favours to contractors, Vijay Singla tells investigators
Chandigarh: Mohali police continued to grill former health minister Dr Vijay Singla on the third day of his police remand in a corruption case. Singla and his OSD Pradeep Kumar Bansal, were arrested on Tuesday from outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh on the charges of demanding 1% commission in government contracts from a superintending engineer posted in Punjab Health System Corporation.
Stop criticising Punjab schools: SAD to CM
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party for trying to enforce the Delhi government's failed education model in Punjab, even as it asked CM Bhagwant Mann to stop deriding Punjab schools and its education standards as the state has been ranked best in the National Achievement Survey 2021, ahead of Delhi schools.
Punjab minister pushes for IT skill centers in villages to stop brain drain
The Punjab government would set up IT skill centers in rural areas to prevent brain drain and encourage the state's youth to work for foreign firms staying back home, rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Thursday. Dhaliwal made the comments while visiting an IT company at Tangra village near here, established by a village woman, Mandeep Kaur, providing employment opportunities for the youth.
Delhiwale: Sociology of an object
The hukkah has been at the small plaza outside the Jama Masjid, in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar for years. Before the Covid era, large and small groups of men, always men, would be huddled around it at different times of the day, with the hukkah passing around the circle, like passing-the-parcel game.
