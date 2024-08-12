Injured civilian succumbs, search op intensify in Anantnag

A civilian injured on Saturday during south Kashmir’s Anantnag encounter succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Security forces intensified the search operation in the upper forest area of the Anantnag district bordering Doda to flush out a group of 3-4 terrorists. (PTI)

Two army personnel were killed and one injured in the encounter on Saturday which happened in Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Kokernag in Anantnag district. Two civilians were also injured during exchange, out of which one succumbed on Sunday.

Security forces intensified the search operation in the upper forest area of the Anantnag district bordering Doda to flush out a group of 3-4 terrorists, believed to be foreigners.

“There were some people who were hit by bullets during the exchange of fire, of which one civilian has succumbed to his injuries. Their presence at the place is a matter of investigation,” said Kashmir inspector general of police VK Birdi.

The police have not revealed the identity of the civilians so far.

The IGP said that the other civilian who was injured in the incident is undergoing treatment at a hospital. “He is said to be stable,” he added.

Birdi said that it was a matter of investigation whether any civilian was an overground worker. “Their presence around the place (where terrorists were present) is a matter of investigation. We are also investigating their roles and involvement, if there is any,” he said.

After yesterday’s exchange of fire, the teams of security forces, including army, police and CRPF were involved in a massive search operation amid the overnight and morning rains in Kashmir valley.

The encounter site is a hilly forest area surrounded by mountains which borders the Doda district of Chenab valley in Jammu. There is suspicion that the terrorists have crossed over from the Doda region after they had attacked a team of army on July 15 killing an Indian Army captain and three soldiers in the forest area there, sources said.

“It will be premature to say this but the area is in the vicinity of Doda border. The operation is going on. Searches are intensive and we can share further information after their conclusion,” he said, stressing that the operation is going on in the upper reaches of Gagarmandu.

A defence spokesperson on Saturday had said that the area is above 10,000 feet in high altitude, has thick growth, large boulders, nullahs and re-entrants that poses a serious challenge to operations.

The IGP suspected that a group of 3-4 terrorists might be involved. “There is assumption of 3-4 persons in the group and we can provide further information only after concluding the searches,” he said.

The encounter had erupted as the security forces had been on the lookout for the militants in the area for the past many days.

“For some time, there was information about movement of foreign terrorists in the upper reaches. In that context, a search operation was going on in Gagarmandu . When the security forces’ party yesterday saw some movement of terrorists, there was an exchange of fire triggering the operation,” Birdi said.

He said that the three security force personnel had been injured in the operation initially of which “two severely injured attained martyrdom”. “The third injured security forces person is stable,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army Chief and all ranks offered their homage to the slain soldiers -- Havaldar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma.

“General Upendra Dwivedi COAS and All Ranks of #Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of bravehearts Hav Dipak Kumar Yadav & L/Nk Praveen Sharma, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, in Anantnag, J&K. Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” said Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army in a post on ‘X’.

Chinar Corps also expressed their salutes and offered deepest condolences.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti offered her condolences to the families of the soldiers and civilian. “Saddened by the killing of two soldiers & a civilian in the Kokernag encounter. Violence begets only grief & mayhem. Deepest condolences to their families in this hour of tragedy,” she said in a post on ‘X’.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a post, while grieving the loss of the soldiers said: “We also renew our joint commitment to fight and finish the foreign marauders to keep our citizens, villagers and communities safe from the threat and terror of these mercenaries. #SaluteTheMartyrs”.