INLD forms 5-member panel to shortlist candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo OP Chautala on Friday formed a five-member committee to hold dialogue with party workers in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and shortlist candidates for the polls.

The committee constitutes of party’s national vice-president Parkash Bharti, former minister Shyam Singh Rana, national spokesman Umed Lohan, former Badli MLA Naresh Sharma and advocate Jasbir Dhillon.

While addressing the national and state executive meeting in Jind, Chautala said that they received four to five candidates’ applications from each parliamentary seat and the five-member committee will hold talks with party workers to get feedback on these candidates. He asked the five-member committee to submit their report in the next three days.

“We will start a membership drive in the state with a target of five lakh new members. Our party is ready for the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

The INLD leaders have unanimously passed a resolution asking Chautala to announce party’s Haryana president.

The party’s lone MLA, Abhay Singh Chautala said that the INLD will field its candidate on all 10 Lok Sabha seats.