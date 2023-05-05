Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhupinder Hooda, BJP in connivance, alleges Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala

Bhupinder Hooda, BJP in connivance, alleges Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 05, 2023 09:12 PM IST

Says Hooda and the BJP are working in collusion and the former has supported the BJP on several occasions

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala on Friday hit out at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and accused him of having a collusion with the BJP government.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala . (PTI file photo)
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala . (PTI file photo)

Interacting with the media here during his ‘Parivartan Yatra’, Chautala alleged that Hooda and the BJP are working in collusion and the former has supported the BJP on several occasions.

“Hooda and Congress leaders walked out of the assembly to protest against minister Sandeep Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges, this shows their lackadaisical approach towards women. Instead of walking out, Hooda should have mounted pressure on the chief minister ot not allow Sandeep Singh to enter the Vidhan Sabha,” he added.

Speaking on the Rajya Sabha polls, Abhay alleged that Hooda aided BJP’s media tycoon Subhash Chandra’s victory six years ago and he accused the BJP of helping Hooda by not pitching any candidate against his son Deepender Hooda in the Rajya Sabha polls.

“If we have an alliance with the Congress, we will talk to Sonia Gandhi and Hooda is in no authority to decide on it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abhay held a dialogue with students, traders, farmers and lawyers o Friday. He also slammed the Haryana government over corruption, rise in unemployment, crime and problems faced by people regarding Parivar Pehchann Patra and other government portals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhay singh chautala bhupinder singh hooda
abhay singh chautala bhupinder singh hooda
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out