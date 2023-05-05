Bhupinder Hooda, BJP in connivance, alleges Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala on Friday hit out at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and accused him of having a collusion with the BJP government. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala . (PTI file photo)

Interacting with the media here during his ‘Parivartan Yatra’, Chautala alleged that Hooda and the BJP are working in collusion and the former has supported the BJP on several occasions.

“Hooda and Congress leaders walked out of the assembly to protest against minister Sandeep Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges, this shows their lackadaisical approach towards women. Instead of walking out, Hooda should have mounted pressure on the chief minister ot not allow Sandeep Singh to enter the Vidhan Sabha,” he added.

Speaking on the Rajya Sabha polls, Abhay alleged that Hooda aided BJP’s media tycoon Subhash Chandra’s victory six years ago and he accused the BJP of helping Hooda by not pitching any candidate against his son Deepender Hooda in the Rajya Sabha polls.

“If we have an alliance with the Congress, we will talk to Sonia Gandhi and Hooda is in no authority to decide on it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abhay held a dialogue with students, traders, farmers and lawyers o Friday. He also slammed the Haryana government over corruption, rise in unemployment, crime and problems faced by people regarding Parivar Pehchann Patra and other government portals.