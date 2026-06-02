INLD protest turns chaotic in Rohtak

A protest by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Monday turned chaotic after heating confrontation took place between the Rania MLA Arjun Chatuala and district administration officials. Chaos erupt between protesters and police in Rohtak on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

He accused the officials of deliberately forcing him and protesters to wait for hours before accepting their memorandum.

A statewide protest at all the district headquarters was called by the INLD leadership against inflation, fuel hikes and corruption.

Even the video of Rania MLA, who was leading the protest, arguing with the Rohtak superintendent of police Gaurav Rajpurohit, in the presence of deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta went viral on social media.

INLD MLA from Rania reached the Mini Secretariat on bullock carts carrying banners and posters against rising prices. The protesters demanded that the DC personally receive their memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister. However, police stopped them from entering the premises. Adamant on their demand, the workers staged a protest which led to traffic disruption. After waiting for about an hour, the INLD worders managed to enter the Mini Secretariat premises. A stand off was witnessed between MLA Chautala and police officials. As the situation worsened, Rohtak DC Sachin Gupta and SP Gaurav Rajpurohit reached the spot. The SP attempted to pacify the protesters and speak to the MLA. Later the memorandum was handed over to the DC. However, Rohtak SP and DC maintained silence over the situation as they did not respond the phone calls and text messages.

Similar scenes unfolded in Sonepat, where hundreds of INLD workers forcefully opened the main gate of the Mini Secretariat and entered the premises. Protesters and police personnel were involved in pushing and jostling during the demonstration.

In Kaithal, the protestors symbolically broke earthen pots that the carried, to protest against the rising prices. They later marched towards the Mini Secretariat and submitted a memorandum in the name of President of India to the administration.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Rampal Majra said that inflation has been continuously increasing and the prices of fuel and gas have lead to rise in prices of food items. Criticising the BJP, he said, “Its leaders advised people to reduce fuel consumption while themselves are still travelling in large vehicle convoys.”

In Karnal, party workers, led by district president Surjeet Shamgarh took out a protest march to Mini Secretariat in Sector 12.