INLD protests soaring electricity prices in state

The INLD party, led by its national president Abhay Singh Chautala and state president Rampal Majra, spearheaded a protest at Shakti Bhawan on Tuesday against the increase in electricity tariffs across Haryana. Chautala criticised the BJP government for failing to fulfill pre-election promises, including free electricity up to 300 units and gas cylinders at ₹ 500. (HT File)

Hundreds of party workers from across the state marched from Jat Bhawan to Shakti Bhawan, where a memorandum was submitted to the chief minister through the managing director of the power department, demanding a reduction in power rates.

Chautala criticised the BJP government for failing to fulfill pre-election promises, including free electricity up to 300 units and gas cylinders at ₹500. He alleged that electricity bills have quadrupled, despite the power minister’s denial of any hike.

He accused the Congress of colluding with the BJP instead of raising public concerns. He warned the government to withdraw the increased rates, threatening further decisive action if their demands are not met.

INLD leaders asserted that the public is suffering from inflation and the government’s failures, vowing to continue their fight until the rates are rolled back.

Haryana has revised electricity tariffs from April 2025, the first hike since FY 2017–18. Domestic rates have increased by 20 paise per unit across slabs. For Category-I consumers (up to 2 kW, 100 units/month), bills remain 49–75% lower than in 2014–15 and are within 10% of 2024–25 levels (excluding MMC). Category-II (up to 5 kW) faces a 3–9% rise, though most still pay less than in 2014–15.

Category-III (above 5 kW) sees a 5–7% hike. A new slab for consumers above 5 kW sets rates at ₹6.50– ₹7.50/kWh based on usage. Fixed charges of ₹50/kW apply beyond 300 units. Industrial tariffs (11 kVAh) are up from ₹6.65 to ₹6.95/kVAh, with fixed charges rising from ₹165 to ₹290/kVA/month. HT and LT categories see moderate hikes of 7–10% and 4–7%, respectively. Agricultural rates remain unchanged, with subsidies continuing.