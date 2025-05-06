Menu Explore
Inmate alleges sexual assault at Ludhiana Central Jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 06, 2025 05:32 AM IST

The matter came to the fore when the victim shared his ordeal with the jail superintendent, Shivraj Singh Nandgarh, during one of his rounds

An inmate at Ludhiana Central Jail has accused four fellow prisoners of sexually assaulting him. According to the victim, the alleged incident occurred about 20 days ago in the barrack where he is lodged, along with the accused inmates.

Following the complaint, the victim was taken to the civil hospital on Monday for a medical examination. (HT photo for representation)
The matter came to the fore when the victim shared his ordeal with the jail superintendent, Shivraj Singh Nandgarh, during one of his rounds. Nandgarh promptly asked the victim to submit a written complaint, which was then marked to Deputy Superintendent Bhuvan Pratap Singh for inquiry.

Following the complaint, the victim was taken to the civil hospital on Monday for a medical examination. The report is awaited. The superintendent confirmed the incident, stating the inmate shared his ordeal with him, and he initiated the process by getting a written complaint and marking an inquiry.

He added that the jail authorities are conducting a thorough probe into the matter, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

