Inmate dies by suicide in Panipat jail

: A 28-year-old inmate of the Panipat district jail has allegedly died by suicide. As per the jail authorities, Karam Pal, a resident of Ganjbar village of the Panipat district, was found hanging with a scarf in the toilet of the jail. His body was spotted by fellow inmates and he was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the jail officials said. As per the family members, Pal was lodged in the jail in an attempt to murder case in 2020. The security officials of the jail informed the police and a magisterial inquiry has started in the matter. The body has been handed over to family members after post-mortem.

