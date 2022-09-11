Inmate found hanging in Muktsar jail, probe underway
A 30-year-old prisoner was found hanging in the Muktsar district jail on Friday evening, officials said.The police authorities suspect it was a suicide even as a magisterial probe is underway. A resident of Mehna village in Muktsar, he was arrested in a case registered under the NDPS Act.
Jail superintendent Iqbal Singh said he was brought to prison on July 18. “The inmate used a piece of cloth to hang himself with a grill of the common toilet near barrack number 6. He was rushed to the prison hospital where he was declared dead,” said the jailor.
The prison department has informed the inmate’s family members and a civil judge of the district court is conducting inquest proceedings into the incident, official sources said.
Miscreants break open ATM, decamp with ₹8.7 lakh in Hoshiarpur village
Unidentified miscreants cut open an unattended automated teller machine of the Punjab National Bank in Chotala village in the wee hours on Saturday and decamped with cash worth Rs 8.77 lakh. On the statement of bank manager Amarjit Singh, a case has been registered at Tanda police station. “We have got vital clues and will nab the culprits soon”, he said. A case under Section 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC was registered.
Vigilance nabs 2 ex-Punjab Roadways inspectors absconding in graft case
The Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested two retired inspectors of the Punjab Roadways who had indulged in changing the departure timing of government buses to private buses in lieu of money. In this regard, the VB had registered a case dated April 30, 2021, under Section 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Amritsar.
Minister Nijjar bats for including Saragarhi battle in school curriculum in Punjab
A procession and function was organised on Saturday by the Saragarhi Foundation with the support of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897. Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said efforts will be made to include the history of the battle, one of the greatest stand-offs in Indian history, in the school syllabus of the Punjab School Education Board.
Chandigarh admn seeks more jail term for drug convict, fined ₹10,000 by high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined the UT administration ₹10,000 for seeking enhancement of jail term for a drug seizure case convict who remained in jail for two months only. The judgment on the conviction first came out on June 1, 2019. A total of 210 gm of charas, which is not a commercial quantity, was recovered from the convict's possession.
Chandigarh: Now, Sector-47 resident loses ₹1.3 lakh to power bill scam
The latest FIR has been registered on the complaint of a Sector-47 resident who lost ₹1.3 lakh to online fraudsters posing as electricity department staff. The complainant, Balwinder Kaur, told the police that she got a text message on her mobile phone on August 23, informing that their electricity connection will be disconnected if the bill was not paid soon. ₹1.3 lakh were withdrawn from her and her husband's accounts through multiple transactions.
