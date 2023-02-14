In-principle nod for shorter route to airport given to Chandigarh admn: IAF to HC

The Indian Air Force has informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that it has given “in-principle” approval to the Chandigarh administration’s proposal for a shorter route to the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali.

This was stated in a status report submitted by Air Commodore KS Lamba, Air Officer Commanding 12 Wing, Air Force.

The status report was filed on behalf of Union of India and Indian Air Force (IAF) during resumed hearing of a 2015 public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Mohali Industries Association, alleging lack of facilities at the airport despite an expenditure of ₹1,400 crore.

The status report said while the “in-principle” approval had been given for the proposal, the draft working permission was under vetting by the IAF Headquarters. It will be vetted by the Directorate General, Defence Estates (DGDE) before the working permission is granted by the Union ministry of defence.

The administration is planning the shorter route from near Sector 48. The new road will start from the T-point intersection of Vikas Marg (coming from Sector-43 ISBT) and Purv Marg (coming from Tribune Chowk).

The current distance from this intersection to the airport is 14 km after traversing through Mohali. The shorter route will reduce this to 3 to 5 km. The project will require acquisition of land in both Punjab and Chandigarh.

‘Airport CAT-2 compliant’

The IAF also informed the court that the installation, commissioning and calibration of 32 elements of instrument landing system (ILS) localiser for Runway 29 at the airport had been completed on January 17, 2023, and the ILS was CAT-2 compliant.

Now, new instrument approach charts for reduction of aerodrome operating minima to 350 metre runway visual range (RVR) is being developed and will be published in due course of operations.

Another route in the works by GMADA

On Mohali’s end, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is also planning another shorter route that it expects to complete by April.

The around 5-km stretch will allow commuters to head to the airport via the road in front of Bawa White House, instead of taking the longer route via Airport Road. This will bring down the 18 km distance from Tribune Chowk to the airport by more than 5 km. The 164-foot-wide road is part of the Mohali Master Plan.

At present, commuters have to head all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, after passing by Bawa White House, to turn left towards Airport Chowk, where they again have to turn left towards the airport.