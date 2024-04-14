Inspector among four booked for 20-lakh ration fraud in Panipat

​ Police have booked four persons, including a programmer and an inspector of the district food civil supplies and consumer affairs (DFSC) department, for their alleged involvement in a ration fraud of ₹20 lakh in Panipat. HT Image

The accused were identified as Srijan Bharti, a programmer, Surender Saini, inspector, Anil Kumar and Lalita, both depot holders, police said.

District food supply officer (DFSO) Aditya Kaushik said it came to light that three depot holders have sold the ration in an open market in collusion with the programmer and the inspector.

“The inspector used his thumb impression on the POS machine and the programmer approved it. A case was registered on April 4 against one depot holder, following which an inquiry was initiated against the department officials. In the meantime, a complaint was filed with the headquarters that sent a probe team on April 11 and it continued till Friday,” he said.

It was found that they embezzled huge quantities of barley, wheat and mustard oil amounting to ₹20 lakh, the DFSO said.

“A recommendation of their suspension has been forwarded and the action will be taken by the office accordingly,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 408, 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Essential Commodities Act at Panipat City police station.