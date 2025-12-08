Inspire South Korean firms to invest in state: Mann to Punjabis in Seoul

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave a clarion call to the Punjabi diaspora in Seoul to act as ambassadors of Punjab for inspiring South Korean companies to invest in the state. CM Bhagwant Mann said Punjabis in Seoul should help the state attract investments by becoming its brand ambassadors. (HT)

During an interactive community programme with the vibrant Punjabi diaspora in Seoul during his visit to South Korea, the chief minister said due to industrial friendly policies of the state government investors were already making a beeline for Punjab, adding that Punjabis in Seoul should further help the state to attract investments by becoming its brand ambassadors.

Mann said that this will open new vistas of employment for youth besides giving a major push to the industrial development of the state, thereby carving out a Rangla Punjab.

Commending the community for their entrepreneurial spirit, cultural commitment and contributions in strengthening people-to-people and business-to-business linkages, Mann also solicited their support and cooperation to help create greater opportunities for innovation and technology collaboration in the state.

The chief minister also showcased the state’s governance and regulatory reforms, including the FastTrack Punjab single-window system offering 173 services, auto-deemed approvals, PAN-based business identifiers, and amendments to the Punjab Right to Business Act enabling time-bound in-principle approvals.

He also highlighted Punjab’s industrial infrastructure, adding that over ₹1.4 lakh-crore on-ground investments had already been facilitated through Invest Punjab.

The chief minister said his vision was simple and clear to make Punjab a preferred destination for global industry by offering stability in policy, speed in decision-making and a governance system that respected the time and trust of investors.

He said Punjab’s approach was based on partnership and working closely with the industry, by understanding their needs and ensuring that the government became an enabler of growth.

The diaspora expressed optimism that the visit will open a new chapter in Punjab-South Korea relations, paving the way for enduring partnerships and mutually beneficial outcomes across industry, technology and cultural exchange.

Aran International managing director Akash Chodda evinced interest in exploring investments in Punjab’s food processing sector. Lakhvinder Singh, an eminent scholar, also welcomed the chief minister’s initiative to organise an investment roadshow in South Korea, particularly to attract investments in the defence and aerospace sectors.

Chairperson of the Punjabi Association in South Korea, Meenakshi Pawar, acknowledged that after a long interval, a high-level representative from the Punjab government had visited South Korea, and emphasised that this renewed engagement opens new prospects for long-term cooperation.

Earlier, Mann held a detailed briefing session with the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea Gourangalal Das. During the meeting, he outlined the Punjab government’s vision to foster deeper economic and technological collaboration, particularly in high potential sectors such as food processing, agri-tech, renewable energy, manufacturing, defence, aerospace and urban infrastructure. The CM also highlighted Punjab’s evolving industrial ecosystem, progressive policies and competitive advantages that position the state as a strategic gateway to north India.