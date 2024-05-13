Installed sans permission: Remove ad poles from Ladhowal Bypass within a week: NHAI to Ludhiana MC

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notice to the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner, directing to remove the advertisement poles on the Ladhowal Bypass stretch from Verka Bridge to F2 Racing within a week. The notice was issued two days ago as the poles had been installed despite NHAI denying permissions for the same. The civic body had sought permission for installing the poles in February last year, which was turned down by the NHAI. (Manish/HT)

As per NHAI officials, the letter points out that such hoardings can cause distraction and increase the risk of accidents on national highways and thus, are not permitted.

NHAI’s Ludhiana project director has issued the notice seeking removal of the poles from the under under the authority’s supervision.

In February 2023, the MC commissioner had sought permission for installing such poles at 10 sites on the said stretch, which was denied by NHAI. HT has accessed a copy of the documents.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “I have received the letter from NHAI two days ago and have already directed additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh to check and remove the structures installed on this road.”

City-based activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira expressed and said, “NHAI has clarified its stance that no advertisement can be displayed on national highways, but MC officials are not taking appropriate action. I recently filed a complaint against tenders allotted to a private firm, which includes sites of pillars of the elevated road. NHAI had denied permission for that as well. I request the chief secretary to investigate this matter.”

Nearly 10 days ago, NHAI had rejected an MC proposal for advertising on the pillars of the elevated section of national highway 05. The MC had floated a tender for advertisements on these pillars without approval from NHAI.