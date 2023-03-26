Instead of blaming Centre, Congress should appeal against Rahul’s disqualification in court: Dushyant

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said instead of blaming the Union government, the Congress should respect the court’s judgment and file an appeal in an upper court. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (HT File)

Interacting with media after chairing a grievance meeting here, Chautala said the Congress had misused the government institutions when they were in power at the Centre, and now they are levelling the same allegations against the Union government.

“My father and grandfather were sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2013, and we also accused the then Congress government of misusing the government institutions, but we respected the court’s order. Instead of blaming the Central government for Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification after he was convicted for two years, the Congress should approach the upper court,” Chautala added.

Chautala heard 21 grievances of which 14 were addressed on the spot, and committees have been formed for four issues. He has also directed the officials to take action against a contractor for using poor-quality of materials in the construction of a school building at Kharak Jatan village in Rohtak.