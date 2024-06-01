Insurer directed to pay 5 lakh to Khuda Lahora man

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an insurance company to pay ₹5 lakh along with interest to a local resident whose medical claim was denied. Along with ₹ 5 lakh, the insurance company has been directed to pay an interest of 6% per annum.

Filing a case against Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited, Lalit Kumar, a resident of Khuda Lahora, had stated that he opted for a cashless plan with a re-fill feature, namely ‘Health Companion Variant 2’ for himself, wife and his child on December 30, 2017 and got it renewed till December 2021. It was insured for ₹5 lakh and re-fill benefit of the same amount.

In May 2020, Kumar’s son Kartik (13) underwent a major surgery as he had been diagnosed with malignant tumor. His treatment at two hospitals entailed ₹9 lakh of expenditure. In October, he was diagnosed with Covid-related pneumonia with fungal and bacterial infections and the complainant spent ₹16 lakh. According to Lalit, the insurance company denied his claim.

The insurance company maintained that the claim of ₹10,88,354 was denied as it was more than the limit allowed under the policy.

The consumer forum directed the firm to pay to the complainant ₹5 lakh along with an interest of 6% per annum from the date of rejection of the claim, i.e. February 9, 2021, till the date of payment.