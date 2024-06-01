 Insurer directed to pay ₹5 lakh to Khuda Lahora man - Hindustan Times
Insurer directed to pay 5 lakh to Khuda Lahora man

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2024 07:36 AM IST

The firm maintains that the petitioner’s medical claim was more than the limit allowed under the policy.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an insurance company to pay 5 lakh along with interest to a local resident whose medical claim was denied.

Along with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh, the insurance company has been directed to pay an interest of 6% per annum.
Along with 5 lakh, the insurance company has been directed to pay an interest of 6% per annum.

Filing a case against Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited, Lalit Kumar, a resident of Khuda Lahora, had stated that he opted for a cashless plan with a re-fill feature, namely ‘Health Companion Variant 2’ for himself, wife and his child on December 30, 2017 and got it renewed till December 2021. It was insured for 5 lakh and re-fill benefit of the same amount.

In May 2020, Kumar’s son Kartik (13) underwent a major surgery as he had been diagnosed with malignant tumor. His treatment at two hospitals entailed 9 lakh of expenditure. In October, he was diagnosed with Covid-related pneumonia with fungal and bacterial infections and the complainant spent 16 lakh. According to Lalit, the insurance company denied his claim.

The insurance company maintained that the claim of 10,88,354 was denied as it was more than the limit allowed under the policy.

The consumer forum directed the firm to pay to the complainant 5 lakh along with an interest of 6% per annum from the date of rejection of the claim, i.e. February 9, 2021, till the date of payment.

