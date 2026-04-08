Intense spells of rain, snowfall likely, orange alert in three Himachal districts

With the weather activity expected to intensify in Himachal on April 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Shimla has sounded an orange alert of heavy rain and snowfall in Shimla and Kullu districts, and a similar alert of heavy rainfall in Mandi. Hailstorm damaged apple farms and nets in upper Shimla area on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

Moreover, the weather office has also sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on April 8 in Sirmaur district. Besides, hailstorm activity is also likely in several districts of the hill state.

According to IMD, light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely at most places over the state on April 8, with one or two spells of heavy rain and snowfall expected at isolated places. Light to moderate rain and snowfall is also likely at few places over the state on April 9, followed by light precipitation at isolated places from April 10 to 13.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was observed at a few places over the state, with no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures. The highest rainfall of 38.5 mm was recorded in Sarahan, followed by Bijahi (23 mm), Rohru (16 mm), Khadrala (7.2 mm), Kasol (5 mm), Joggindernagar (4 mm), Dharamshala (3.4 mm), Gohar (3 mm), Jot (2.4 mm), Kataula (2.1 mm) and Sangla (1.4 mm).

MeT department officials said that no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over many parts of the state during next 48 hours, thereafter, they are likely to rise gradually by 3-4 degrees during the next subsequent 3-4 days. The maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 48 hours, thereafter, they are very likely to rise gradually by 2-6 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 3-4 days.