{Inter-District Cricket tournament} Ludhiana beats Nawanshahr by an innings and 221 runs

Ludhiana U-16 cricket team on Friday outwitted host Nawanshahr by an innings and 221 runs in a test match of Inter-District Cricket tournament being played at Nawanshahr cricket ground.

After winning the toss, Ludhiana declared its first innings at 304 runs for five in 78 overs.

Promising Ludhiana player Shabd Tangri once again shined with the bat and scored an unbeaten 157 runs in 180 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and a six. Armaan Walia, Sukhsehaj Singh Narang and Yuvraj Pal also contributed with decent individual scores of 42, 35 and 31 runs, respectively.

While Gurshan Singh of the host team took two wickets, Rohanpreet Singh, Meeraz Nanda and Vansh Bhalla claimed a wicket each against Ludhiana.

However, Nawanshahr batsmen were bowled out at 40 runs in their first innings, forcing them to follow on.

The host team once again was wrapped at 43 runs in 31.3 overs.

In the first innings, Anmoljeet Singh of Ludhiana bagged a fifer in his 13-over spell, giving away 16 runs. Shivam Verma took three wickets against the host.

In the second innings, while Anmoljeet and Divyam Sehgal got two wickets each, Shivam bagged three wickets.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Don’t take any step in haste or fear: PAU expert to cotton farmers

Ludhiana An entomology expert of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has advised the cotton growers to monitor their fields regularly for the incidence of whitefly and pink bollworm. Vijay Kumar, senior entomologist, told farmers to spray, as per the PAU recommendations, when the incidence is around economic threshold level (ETL). Do not take any decision in haste or fear, he urged farmers during a live programme by PAU . Rubaljot Kooner, while dwelling upon insect-pest management in paddy, shared the recommended control measures. Avoid spraying, if not required, said the PAU expert, while emphasising on using pesticides as per the need and recommendations.

PAU signs MoA for smart seeder

Ludhiana A memorandum of agreement (MoA) on tractor-operated PAU smart seeder was signed between Punjab Agricultural University and Bir Singh and Sons, Samrala, Ludhiana, Punjab. Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research and Harkesh Singh, proprietor, signed the MoA on behalf of their organisations. Dhatt, Director of Research credited Mahesh Kumar Narang, head, department of farm machinery and power engineering and Rajesh Goyal, a scientist, for the commercialisation of the technology. Narang said that the machine would help in managing paddy straw management as it has advantages of both super seeder and happy seeder technology. During 2021, PAU worked in collaboration with its industry partners to stop paddy straw burning under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) project initiatives.

GRP arrest 32-year-old man with 1.2 kg marijuana

Ludhiana The CIA wing of Government Railway Police, Ludhiana, arrested a 32-year-old man with 1.200 kg marijuana from the Ludhiana railway station on Thursday. The accused, identified as Guddu Chandra of Chhatisgarh, was nabbed near the platform number 2-3 of the station. The accused, according to the police, was standing there, carrying a black-coloured bag, and immediately turned around and started walking faster after seeing the police patrolling there. Finding him suspicious, the police frisked him and found the contraband wrapped inside a polythene inside the bag. The accused has been booked under Sections 22,61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Dowry death: Husband, in-laws booked

Ludhiana After a 23-year-old was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, the woman’s father on Friday accused her husband and in-laws of killing her for dowry. The victim, Suman, 23, had married the accused Nitish Kumar in 2017. The complainant , Bal Chand of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, said, “Kumar, his mother Sunita and sister Ritu Rani, started harassing her soon after the marriage. My daughter slipped into depression because of their harassment. On July 13, I learnt my daughter had died and on reaching her in-laws house, spotted injury marks around her neck. She was clearly strangulated to death.” Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 304B (dowry death) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.