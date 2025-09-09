A married woman, Jasmandeep Kaur, and her one-and-a-half year old daughter Ekamnoor Sharma were on Monday clubbed to death allegedly by the woman’s father and brother in Bathinda’s Virk Kalan village over her interfaith marriage. Jasmandeep’s father Rajveer Singh Kanghas been arrested. The woman and her husband Ram Nandan Sharma, alias Ravi Sharma, belonged to the same village where they continued living after their court marriage, solemnised over four years ago. Interfaith marriage: Bathinda woman, toddler clubbed to death

In his police complaint, Ram Nandan’s father Udhebhan Sharma stated Jasmandeep’s family had disapproved of the marriage. Udhebhan further alleged that Rajveer Singh Kangand his son Parampal Singh Kang fatally attacked the duo in the morning. Ravi, who works as a driver at a private institute in the city, told reporters Jasmandeep was taking Ekamnoor to a doctor when the two were attacked at a chemist shop near the bus stand.

Police authorities said Jasmandeep died on the spot while Ekamnoor succumbed to the multiple critical injuries during treatment at the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital. Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Harjit Singh Mann said Jasmandeep and Ravi had solemnised marriage after securing police protection from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

He said that an agricultural tool was used to attack the victims multiple times. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said a preliminary investigation indicated that Rajveer fatally attacked the victims. He has been arrested. The role of others is being probed, she added.

The Sadar police station has slapped Sections 103 (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of Udhebhan Sharma.