Inter-gang rivalry: 4 bikers shoot at 20-year-old man in Ludhiana
Four motorcycle-borne assailants shot at and injured a 20-year-old man over an inter-gang rivalry at Benjamin Road, 100 metres away from the Division Number 3 police station, on Sunday.
A bullet pierced the right side of the abdomen of the victim, identified as Kartik Baggan, and he has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).
After the incident, one Karan Kalia, 21, of Janakpuri, took responsibility for the crime through a post on his Facebook account. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
The Division number 3 police have lodged an attempt to murder case against Kalia and his aides Vishal, Kunal Sharma and Kamal. They also booked Karan Sharma, Nick Oberoi and Dikhshit Tandon for hatching the conspiracy based on the statement of Kartik’s father, Kranti.
He stated that after opening fire at his son, the accused made a video call to jailed Youth Congress leader Shubham Arora alias Shubham Mota.
The complainant stated that their family had gone to Ghati Mohalla for a religious function on Saturday night. While the rest of the family members had returned home, Kartik and his friends had gone to Manohar Nagar to drop one of his cousins on separate bikes. When they reached Benjamin Road, the assailants fired at him.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Harsimrat Singh said that the accused and the victim were old rivals. The victim alleged that at least 10 miscreants on four bikes attacked him, however, as per CCTV recording, there were four miscreants on two bikes. One of them fired two shots at Kartik.
Kartik is a Class-12 student and a member of Puneet Bains gang, who is a notorious criminal facing trial in several criminal cases including dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder and under Arms Act. Kaila is a friend of Bains’ rival Shubham Arora, also a notorious criminal who is also lodged in the jail in an attempt to murder case.
Kalia was assaulted by Baggan and his accomplice in 2021, following which an attempt to murder case was lodged.
-
U.P.: ERA begins re-evaluation of asst teachers, principals’ recruitment results
The results of the recruitment exam were announced in November last year. Principal secretary, basic education, Deepak Kumar has ordered secretary of Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority, U.P. Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi to get the re-evaluation done and declare the revised results immediately. ERA officials confirm that the re-evaluation has been ordered and the revised results would be declared soon. In manual reconciliation of 571 complaints, 132 complaints were found to be correct.
-
Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde hints at Nawab Malik to justify revolt
Possibly targeting arrested rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik questioned his party over its support for a person who, he said, had links with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Malik is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is one-third of Maharashtra's ruling alliance, with the other two being the Sena and the Congress.
-
Shinde camp a mix of turncoats, Sainiks
Mumbai Anger against the Nationalist Congress Party trying to corner the Shiv Sena could be one reason driving their revolt, but the legislators who are part of the Eknath Shinde camp present a curious mix, with around 15 of the 39 dissidents are turncoats who made their way into the Shiv Sena after leaving the Congress or the NCP. Original Shiv Sainiks form the rest (24) of the belligerents.
-
28-year-old woman succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana; 29 fresh cases registered
A 28-year-old woman succumbed to Covid even as 29 fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Sunday. The deceased was a married woman from Kila Raipur village and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. The district currently has 175 active cases, of which 171 patients are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,303 Covid infections, of which 1,07,839 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,289 patient have succumbed to the virus.
-
Bharatmala project: Farmers’ union up in arms over detaining of protesters in Ludhiana
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) organised a state-level protest at Kot Aga village on Sunday against the administration and police for detaining farmers, including women, who were opposing low compensation for acquisition of land under the Bharatmala project on Saturday. The farmers had registered their dissent by irrigating the land which was meant to be acquired by the government.
