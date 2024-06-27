 International Day Against Drug Abuse observed in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
International Day Against Drug Abuse observed in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Chandigarh officials pledged under Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign to encourage the youth to make India drug-free

Pledge under Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign was administered to all officers and officials working in UT Secretariat and other offices by adviser to administrator Rajeev Verma to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

The event to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was held at the Multi-Purpose Hall of New UT Chandigarh Secretariat. (HT Photos)
The event to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was held at the Multi-Purpose Hall of New UT Chandigarh Secretariat. (HT Photos)

The event was held at the Multi-Purpose Hall of New UT Chandigarh Secretariat. The adviser said that youth play a vital role in the progress of any society or country. Therefore, the youth must take this responsibility to keep themselves, their family, friends and society as drug-free. He urged all to resolve to make Chandigarh and India drug-free.

MC employees pledged against drug abuse and illicit trafficking

The employees of municipal corporation Chandigarh today pledged for ‘Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ with this year theme being “The evidence is clear invest in prevention”. MCC joint commissioner Gurinder Singh Sodhi administered oath to the employees.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / International Day Against Drug Abuse observed in Chandigarh
