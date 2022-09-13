International Gita Mahotsav to be held in Canada from Sept 16 to 19
As many as 104 religious and social organisations of the country and abroad will brainstorm on the teachings of Bhagavad Gita, a spokesperson of the Haryana government said on Tuesday. Besides the seminar, an exhibition on the history of the Bhagavad Gita and Kurukshetra 48 Kos will be held.
The International Gita Mahotsav, which has been celebrated globally for the last six years, will be held this year between September 16 and 19 at the Living Art Centre Mississauga, Canada.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that a delegation led by urban local bodies minister, Kamal Gupta, is going to Canada on behalf of the Haryana government for the successful organisation of the function.
The preparations for International Gita Mahotsav Canada-2022 are almost complete. These are being done under the inspiration of Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand ji Maharaj and GIEO Gita supervision. The Associations of Haryanvi’s in Canada along with over 100 Social Charitable organisations have played key role in organising this programme.
According to the member secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, Vijay Singh Dahiya, various events will be held, including Gita Park Bhoomi Pujan on September 19, Brampton City Ontario. Gita Park will be built within the area of 3.75 acres and Krishna-Arjuna Rath will also be established on the lines of Kurukshetra in this park.
The Mahotsav will commence from September 16th at Parliament Hill Ottawa
The spokesperson said that in the morning session in Mississauga there will be seminar on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita at Living Art Centre and Shri Krishna Katha programme in the evening, ‘Shobha Yatra’ will be held at Dudas Square Toronto on September 18 and Gita's teachings will be discussed in Ontario Parliament on September 19 along with Gita Park Bhoomi Pujan in Brampton City Ontario.
BFUHS finds discrepancies in 28 private nursing colleges of Punjab
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot has detected faculty deficiencies in 28 private nursing colleges in Punjab. There are 4,970 BSc nursing seats in 103 colleges of the state. So far, BFUHS has not completed inspection in all 103 nursing colleges. Vice-principals in seven nursing colleges have been found less experienced as per the norms. Sukhmani Nursing College in Mohali lacks a professor-cum-vice principal and two assistant professors.
Municipal polls: Candidates can’t beat two-child norm with ‘adoption story’
Ahead of municipal polls in Bihar, the State Election Commission ( SEC) has issued a clarification that an aspiring candidate, who has given one of his children for adoption, would continue to be treated as a biological parent of the child, according to officials familiar with the matter. The nomination for the first phase of polls has already begun from September 10 and will end on September 19.
Pavan Varma meets Nitish, dismisses buzz of return to JD(U)
Pavan Varma, the diplomat-turned-politician who had served as a national general secretary of the Janata Dal (United) until his expulsion from the party in 2020, met Bihar chief minister and the party's de facto supremo Nitish Kumar on Monday night, fuelling speculation of his return to the party. Varma, a former Rajya Sabha member from JD(U), recently quit the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which he had joined months ago.
SHRC notice to PGI after govt staff denied referral to other hosps for better treatment
LUCKNOW The UP Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on the complaint of government employees who were denied referral to other hospitals for better treatment. The institute's director Prof RK Dhiman was asked to submit a reply by September 26. The authorities were asked what immoral situation a patient could create if he was referred out of the state or out of the SGPGI.
Punjab AAP MLAs offered ₹25 cr each to topple Mann govt, alleges minister
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday made a sensational claim alleging that under the BJP's “Operation Lotus”, it is offering Rs 20-25 crore each to AAP MLAs in a bid to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state. Cheema told reporters that the BJP had approached some of AAP legislators in the state, adding that seven to 10 AAP MLAs have been approached with offers of money and ministerial positions.
