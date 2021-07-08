Inter-state drug supply chain busted, six held

Close on the heels of the arrest of four Afghan nationals with heroin haul, police on Wednesday snapped another major inter-state drug supply chain by apprehending six men from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab’s Jandiala Guru town and recovering 3.2 kg heroin and drug money to the tune of ₹40 lakh.

“Acting on the leads gained during the investigation of some drug cases, the police raided different locations and arrested Kishan Lal and Abhay Partap Singh from Delhi, Imtiaz Ahmed and Imran from UP and Jasvir Singh and Balwinder Singh from Jandiala Guru”, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal. He said a Maruti Swift Dzire car (PB 02 BG 6699) was also recovered from accused Balwinder Singh.

“When we arrested two persons with 70-gram heroin on May 18, little did we know that it would lead us to such an extensive network. On July 1, we nabbed Sarabjit Sethi and Gagandeep Singh from Garhshankar with 500gm heroin, who revealed that they had procured it from Afghan nationals who manufactured the drug in Delhi. Acting on these leads, we busted the manufacturing unit and the entire drug module,” said Mahal.

He said that further investigation was going on to unearth more linkages.