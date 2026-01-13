Inter-state vehicle gang busted in Chandigarh; 5 stolen cars seized

Chandigarh police have busted an inter-state vehicle theft gang with the arrest of three accused. The police also recovered five stolen cars from them. The three accused in police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)

The arrest stems from a complaint filed by Kuldeep Singh Brar, a resident of Sector 42B, Chandigarh, who reported that his white Hyundai Creta, parked outside his residence, was stolen around 3.25 am. CCTV footage from the area helped police initiate the investigation.

A police team traced the gang and arrested Deepak Khanna alias Tushar, 44, Akash Malhotra, 37, and Deepanshu, 25, all residents of Delhi, on January 11. During the investigation, police recovered the stolen Hyundai Creta of the complainant, an i20 car used in the crime, two additional Hyundai Creta cars without registration plates, a Toyota Fortuner and other articles belonging to the complainant, including his Aadhaar card and bank cheque book.

Police said Deepak Khanna was the mastermind of the gang, who allegedly identified target vehicles and unlocked them using a tablet device, after which the stolen vehicles were driven away by accomplices. The vehicles were reportedly handed over to a receiver identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Kala of Ludhiana, who facilitated their sale in Delhi and Mansa.

Khanna has a lengthy criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him in Chandigarh, Delhi, Kurukshetra, and Karnal. He has been remanded to two days’ police custody, while co-accused Akash Malhotra and Deepanshu have been sent to judicial custody.