Inter-state youth exchange programme at KU from July 23 to 25

Haryana government will organise a three-day inter-state youth exchange programme from July 23 to 25 at Kurukshetra University in which around 600 youth from different states are expected to participate, according to Gaurav Gautam, minister of state for sports, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. Three-day event to see participation of around 600 youth from 24 states (HT File)

Stating that India’s strength lies in its unity in diversity, the minister said that in line with this spirit and to realise the vision of “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat” and promote cultural harmony, the three- days programme will be a vibrant exchange of cultures among different communities. Various competitions will be organised, including group folk dances, group songs, and other cultural activities.

The sports minister said this event will serve as a major platform for youth to showcase their talent and get to know the traditions and art of other states.

“Haryana’s growth in sports, art, and culture continues to inspire other states. It is not just an event, but a significant opportunity for personal growth, leadership development, and contributing actively to the country’s progress,” he added.