Int’l Yoga Day event at K’shetra on June 21

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that a grand state-level event will be organised in Kurukshetra on June 21 to mark the 11th International Yoga Day. Saini said a lakh participants are expected to participate in the event. Yoga guru Ramdev will be present on the occasion.

Saini said that district-level events will be organised across the state and block-level programmes will be conducted in all 121 blocks of the state. The AYUSH department has prepared a detailed blueprint for these events.

The chief minister said that three-day yoga training programmes will be organised in all schools, colleges and universities. Training sessions will also be held for ministers, MPs, MLAs, officers, government employees, and public representatives.