Chandigarh ASI recruitment exam: Invigilators role under scanner in impersonation case

Days after arresting four persons for impersonation during the Chandigarh ASI recruitment exam, investigators are now probing the role of an invigilator deployed at the exam centre. Notably, Chandigarh Police had conducted the written examination for recruitment to 44 posts of ASI (executive) on August 27. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect is a primary government schoolteacher in Chandigarh and was deployed at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, the centre from where two impersonators were nabbed.

The teacher, as per sources, is on the run since the arrest of one of the impersonators and the middleman.

Notably, Chandigarh Police had conducted the written examination for recruitment to 44 posts of ASI (executive) on August 27.

One of the impersonators is a history-sheeter

As per information, the accused Amit Kumar, now arrested, had appeared for the exam in place of candidate Anand Kumar of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The duo allegedly knew each other as they went to the same coaching institute in Delhi. Anand, who has also been arrested, had allegedly offered ₹2 lakh to Amit for taking the ASI examination in Chandigarh on his behalf.

Police probe further revealed that Amit had been arrested for impersonation earlier too. He was caught taking the exam in place of a candidate during the recruitment of Uttar Pradesh village development officer, and was on bail in the case.

Haryana cop whose son is an accused told to join probe

The second impersonator Satish Kumar, 24, of Bajana village, Ganaur, Sonepat, was found appearing in place of Ashish Malik, a judo player and the son of a Haryana sub-inspector.

Police are also looking into the role of Malik’s father. Posted at a police station in Sonepat, Malik’s father has been called to join probe but he is yet to do so.

“Malik has been asked to join the probe after a local court granted him interim bail. His father is not an accused but there is suspicion about his involvement,” an investigator said.

Police have also arrested Dalbir Singh, 42, of Bajana Khurd, Sonepat, who had played the middleman between the Malik and his impersonator. Dalbir had allegedly brokered a ₹30 lakh deal between them and was to get ₹2 lakh as commission.

The impersonator Satish is a resident of Delhi and according to sources, a few people involved in similar examination frauds in Haryana in 2015, 2016, were in touch with him.

All accused have been booked under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 36 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikhil Sharma Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab. ...view detail