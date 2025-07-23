IP addresses tracked, cops closing in on culprits: Punjab CM on threat emails to Golden Temple

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the IP addresses of those behind the bomb threat emails to the Golden Temple have been traced and the culprits will be nabbed soon, while vowing exemplary punishment for those behind the ‘unpardonable’ crime. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann paying obeisance at the Golden Temple on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“People from across the globe visit this sacred place and pray for the progress and security of their families and friends. How can we allow anyone to issue threats to this holy place?” the CM said after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple. He was accompanied by AAP MLAs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Ajay Gupta.

The CM stated that the state government is thoroughly investigating the matter and has obtained vital clues. “The case would be resolved soon, as the police have already identified the culprits. Scientific verification is underway, and details will be shared upon its completion,” Mann added.

The CM said that the government remains vigilant about the security of this sacred place, and an eagle’s eye is being kept on the entire situation. He urged pilgrims not to panic, assuring them that the Punjab Police is alert and capable of handling such matters.

“The culprits will not be able to hide anywhere in the world, and the state government will ensure the severest possible punishment for them. It is the bounden duty of the state government, and no stone will be left unturned for it. Punjab Police personnel, in plain clothes, have been deployed both inside and outside the Golden Temple to keep an eye on any unusual activity,” the CM said.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body responsible for Sikh religious affairs, has received multiple emails since July 14, threatening to blow up the holy Sikh shrine.

Mann also met SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Briefing the media after the meeting, the CM said, “We had a discussion with the SGPC president over the recent emails. We are investigating the matter. IP addresses of the systems used to send the emails have been identified. We have also asked the SGPC to share any information that it has.”

Dhami, meanwhile, said, “The CM has assured that the culprits will be nabbed and the whole conspiracy will be unravelled soon.”

Earlier on July 18, the Amritsar city police had detained a Faridabad-based software engineer, Shubham Dubey, in connection with the emails. Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had, however, maintained that it was just a partial success and the police is yet to have a breakthrough. Mann expressed hope that the spirit of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood will continue to strengthen in Punjab and the state will lead the country in every sphere.