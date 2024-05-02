IPL: Dharamshala tourism industry brace for boost amid election slowdown

The tourism and hospitality industry in Dharamshala which was witnessing a low footfall amid the elections, anticipates a boost as two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches are scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium. Dharamshala , Himachal Pradesh, India January 19: HPCA cricket stadium at Dharamshala with story, Dharamshala on Thursday, January 19 2017. HT File Photo

Due to the election season, the hotel occupancy remained around 30 to 40% in April, which is much lower than the usual occupancy witnessed during the month.

However, as the Punjab Kings are set to play two matches, one against Chennai Super Kings and the other against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 5 and 9, respectively, the hotel occupancy is expected to increase to around 80%.

The hoteliers are also anticipating a rush on the days between May 5 and 9, as they are expecting the cricket lovers to spend a few days in Dharamshala.

Dharamshala Hotel association president Ashwani Bamba said, “Hotels are receiving inquiries on a daily basis and advance booking up to 60-65% has already been done. We believe that on match days the hotel occupancy will go up to 90% in hotels which are closer to the stadium and up to 80% in the hotels situated in upper areas.”

“Many cricket lovers are not getting tickets. So, the situation will be clearer in a few days. It is anticipated that in the big hotels (five-star) the occupancy will continue to hover around 80% between May 5 and 9. While in other hotels it will remain around 60% during these days,” he added.

The hoteliers said that in the last two weeks of April, the occupancy used to be around 70% but this year it was around 40% due to the announcement of Lok Sabha polls.

Ashish Bruta, who owns a hotel in Dharamshala, said they are receiving a lot of inquiries these days. “The response from visitors is quite overwhelming and we have already sold out 95% of the rooms between the match days. The hotel occupancy is expected to be higher in lower Dharamshala compared to the upper part,” he said.

The tour and travel businesses are also expecting an increase in business during the upcoming match days in Dharamshala. Varun Thakur, president of the Dharamshala taxi union, said, “We witnessed a little dip in business after the announcement of elections in April but we expect good business on match days in the city. We are also receiving enquiries.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings team arrived in Dharamshala on Thursday and Chennai Super Kings are expected to arrive on Friday.