IPS Ashok Tewari assumes additional charge as Himachal DGP

IPS Ashok Tewari assumed additional charge as Himachal Pradesh’s Director General of Police on Monday. He reiterated the state’s commitment “to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state”. IPS Ashok Tewari assumed additional charge as Himachal Pradesh’s Director General of Police on Monday. (File)

Tewari, after taking charge at the Police Headquarters in Shimla, said, “Aligning the functioning of Himachal Pradesh Police with the vision and directives of the chief minister will be the top priority.”

He urged all officers and personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police “to work with utmost honesty, dedication, and team spirit in realizing these directives”.