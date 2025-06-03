Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPS Ashok Tewari assumes additional charge as Himachal DGP

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 03, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Tewari, after taking charge at the Police Headquarters in Shimla, said, “Aligning the functioning of Himachal Pradesh Police with the vision and directives of the chief minister will be the top priority”

IPS Ashok Tewari assumed additional charge as Himachal Pradesh’s Director General of Police on Monday. He reiterated the state’s commitment “to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state”.

IPS Ashok Tewari assumed additional charge as Himachal Pradesh’s Director General of Police on Monday. (File)
IPS Ashok Tewari assumed additional charge as Himachal Pradesh’s Director General of Police on Monday. (File)

Tewari, after taking charge at the Police Headquarters in Shimla, said, “Aligning the functioning of Himachal Pradesh Police with the vision and directives of the chief minister will be the top priority.”

He urged all officers and personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police “to work with utmost honesty, dedication, and team spirit in realizing these directives”.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / IPS Ashok Tewari assumes additional charge as Himachal DGP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On