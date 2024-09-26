IPS & IAS officers shunted in Punjab

Chandigarh Other appointments include posting of IAS as SDMs and ADCs. (HT File)

The Punjab government on Wednesday shunted 22 IPS officers, including four inspector general of police (IGP) and deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of different ranges.

Among the IGPs/ DIGs transferred, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, has been posted as DIG Patiala range whereas Ranjit Singh Dhillon, who was the commissioner of police, Amritsar, has now been posted as DIG Ferozepur.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar is the new commissioner of police, Amritsar.

ADGP Bathinda range SPS Parmar has now been posted as the ADGP law and order.

DIG Patiala range Harcharan Singh Bhullar will now be DIG Bathinda.

Dhanpreet Kaur, who was posted as DIG, Ludhiana, will now be IGP, Ludhiana, consequent to her promotion as IGP.

Ajay Gandhi has been posted as SSP, Moga, in place of Ankur Gupta, who will now be DCP law and order.

Vivek Sheel Soni who was AIG personnel has been posted as commandant 75th battalion PAP, Jalandhar, whereas Shubham Agarwal has now been posted as DCP investigation, Ludhiana.

The state also transferred 49 IAS and PCS officers.

According to the orders, Vijay Namdeorao Zade has been appointed as secretary expenditure whereas Gauri Prashar Joshi has been posted as special secretary personnel and managing director PSIDC.

Gurpreet Singh Aulakh is posted as the deputy commissioner of Tarn Taran.

Sanyam Aggarwal has been posted as director of higher education whereas Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa will now be commissioner of the municipal corporation, Bathinda.

Ankurjeet Singh has now been posted as chief administrator, Jalandhar development authority, whereas Nikas Kumar has now been posted as ADC (rural development) Ludhiana.

