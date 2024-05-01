IPS officer Atul Verma appointed as new DGP of Himachal Pradesh

Dr Atul Verma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh. Atul Verma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh (HT file photo)

Verma, who hails from Jharkhand, earlier served as Director General, Crime Investigation Department (CID), Himachal Pradesh. The state government on Wednesday issued an official notification regarding Verma’s appointment.

This comes a day after the retirement of former DGP Sanjay Kundu.