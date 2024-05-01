 IPS officer Atul Verma appointed as new DGP of Himachal Pradesh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPS officer Atul Verma appointed as new DGP of Himachal Pradesh

ByPress Trust of India
May 01, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Verma, who hails from Jharkhand, earlier served as director general, crime investigation department (CID), Himachal Pradesh

Dr Atul Verma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh.

Atul Verma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh (HT file photo)
Atul Verma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh (HT file photo)

Verma, who hails from Jharkhand, earlier served as Director General, Crime Investigation Department (CID), Himachal Pradesh. The state government on Wednesday issued an official notification regarding Verma’s appointment.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This comes a day after the retirement of former DGP Sanjay Kundu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / IPS officer Atul Verma appointed as new DGP of Himachal Pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On