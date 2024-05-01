IPS officer Atul Verma appointed as new DGP of Himachal Pradesh
May 01, 2024 02:58 PM IST
Verma, who hails from Jharkhand, earlier served as director general, crime investigation department (CID), Himachal Pradesh
Dr Atul Verma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh.
Verma, who hails from Jharkhand, earlier served as Director General, Crime Investigation Department (CID), Himachal Pradesh. The state government on Wednesday issued an official notification regarding Verma’s appointment.
HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
This comes a day after the retirement of former DGP Sanjay Kundu.
Share this article