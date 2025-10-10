IPS officer’s family says autopsy only after Haryana DGP, Rohtak SP’s arrest

Three days after senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself at his Sector 11 residence, his family has refused to allow the post-mortem examination until the FIR registered by Chandigarh Police is amended and state police chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya are arrested for abetment to suicide. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with IPS officer Puran Kumar’s family members, including his wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Citing the commitment given by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during his visit on Thursday to mourn the 2001-batch IPS officer’s death, a family member said: “The go-ahead for the autopsy will be given only after the FIR is amended to include the names of DGP Kapur and SP Bijarniya as the accused and the sections applied are changed to reflect the crime committed.”

In a letter to Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Amneet P Kumar, the IPS officer’s wife and a senior Haryana IAS officer, has sought that “diluted sections of the SC/ST Act” that have been added in the FIR should be amended. Chandigarh Police had on Thursday evening registered an FIR with charges of abetment to suicide and some provisions of the SC/ST Act based on a ‘final note’ by the deceased police officer who had named many senior IPS officers, and specifically referred to DGP Kapur and Rohtak SP Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

The police officer’s wife refused to allow the post-mortem till “justice is delivered”, according to family sources.

Meanwhile, a delegation, comprising representatives from federations of Dalit communities from Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi met Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda and demanded the immediate arrest of the Haryana police chief and Rohtak SP. The delegation was led by D Suresh, the principal resident commissioner of Haryana Bhawan.

The delegation informed Hooda that no post-mortem or cremation would be conducted until the arrest and suspension of the accused officers.

Karamvir, a member of All India Federation of SC/ST Organisations, said, “Unless the arrest is made, there will be no cremation.”

He said the Dalit community was firmly backing the family’s demand.