IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s gunshot wounds consistent with suicide, reveals post-mortem report

The post-mortem examination of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has confirmed that his gunshot wounds were consistent with suicide, in line with the circumstances mentioned in the preliminary probe report and the “final note” recovered from the spot.

The post-mortem was conducted eight days after the officer’s death as the family was refusing consent until all those named in the suicide note, including Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, were arrested.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of the “Final Note” left befind by the deceased, under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Five staff members questioned, statements of kin to be recorded soon

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police, which is probing the high-profile case, has intensified its investigation. Over five staff members of the IPS officer have already been questioned, sources said. The SIT will soon record the statements of Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, their two daughters, his brother-in-law and Punjab AAP MLA Amit Rattan, and other close family members.

According to police sources, it was Kumar’s daughter who first informed her maternal uncle, MLA Amit Rattan, about the incident. Rattan was reportedly the first to reach the spot after learning of the tragedy.

Police seize 2 phones of deceased officer

The SIT has seized two mobile phones belonging to the deceased officer and sent them for forensic examination. From the crime scene, investigators had earlier recovered a 9mm pistol and a spent cartridge, both of which have been sent for ballistic analysis.

The IPS officer’s family is yet to hand over his laptop to the police, which is the same device through which the suicide note was typed, prompting the Chandigarh Police to move court seeking permission to seize it.

Every page of the suicide note, which bears the signatures of Y Puran Kumar, is being verified by handwriting experts to confirm its authenticity.

‘Wife made multiple calls to officer’s phone after his death’

Police sources revealed that the initial information about the IPS officer’s death was conveyed to the Chandigarh Police by the Haryana Police. After the incident, Kumar’s wife, Amneet, had reportedly made several calls to his phone, but none were answered by him or any other family members, sources added. The SIT is now probing who first informed Amneet about her husband’s death.

Call records show officer spoke to lawyers day before suicide

Investigators have also obtained Kumar’s call detail records (CDRs), which indicate that he had spoken to a few lawyers a day before taking his life. The SIT is examining whether those conversations were related to the FIR registered against him in Rohtak, following which Kumar’s gunman, Sushil, was arrested by the Rohtak Police. So far, the SIT has questioned Sushil Kumar, who is currently lodged in Rohtak jail.

Amneet, in a complaint filed to the Sector 11 SHO, stated, “Under the well-planned conspiracy, my husband was being implicated in the said case by fabricating the evidence against him, which led him to take this extreme step.” According to her, this was the immediate reason behind her husband’s extreme step.

Laptop seizure case deferred for a day

Chandigarh A local court on Thursday deferred the hearing of the application filed by UT police, seeking the seizure of laptop in IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide case, to Friday. IAS Amneet P Kumar, the deceased officer’s wife, is expected to file the reply on Friday.

Police had sought directions to her to handover a laptop — an Apple Mac Book Pro — allegedly used by her husband to type his final note before he died by suicide. The laptop, which police say is a crucial piece of evidence, is required to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for authentication of the note.