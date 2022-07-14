Irked by water logging, TDI City residents dump rainwater at developer’s office in Mohali
Vexed over the accumulation of rainwater at TDI City, Sector 117, for the past five days, shopkeepers and residents on Thursday collected the water in a tanker and dumped it at TDI’s corporate office in protest.
The protesters alleged that despite multiple requests to the authorities concerned, nothing had been done to drain out the rainwater, which had even entered shops and houses.
Vineet Ahuja, a shopkeeper, said the area lacked a proper drainage system, which had led to knee-deep water on roads. “Shopkeepers and residents have suffered losses and harassment due to rainwater entering their premises. But TDI has failed to act,” he said.
Another shopkeeper said due to water logging, no customers were approaching their shops for the past week, hitting their business hard.
On TDI’s part, Rohit Gogia, the head of its Mohali office, said Sector 117 had a proper drainage system, but it was a low-lying area and therefore, heavy rain a few days back caused water logging. “We are working to sort it out, but shopkeepers and residents threw water on our furniture, gadgets and even staff,” he said.
1.8 kg gold bar found under passenger seat on Dubai flight at Chandigarh airport
Customs officials found 1.8 kg gold concealed under a passenger seat on the Dubai flight that landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Wednesday evening. Estimated to be worth ₹92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the gold, weighing 1.80 kg, was 99.49% pure.
Chandigarh MC’s C&D plant now also producing recycled bricks
Far making paver blocks out of recycled concrete aggregate, municipal corporation's construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Industrial Area, Phase 1, has also started producing bricks. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the automatic block-making machine at the plant had a provision to cast bricks, sized 9” x 4½” x 3”, using recycled construction waste.
Chandigarh: Mild power tariff hike for domestic users after 4 years
City's domestic power consumers will have to pay marginally higher than last year with the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission increasing the tariff for the 0-150 units slab by ₹0.25. In the commercial consumer category (high tension), the tariff has been decreased from existing ₹4.70 to ₹4.50. Similarly, for the bulk supply category, the tariff stands decreased from ₹4.40 to ₹4.20. The last increase in the domestic and commercial electricity tariff in Chandigarh was in 2018-2019.
Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI court rejects Kalyani’s bail plea
Observing that the investigation is at a crucial stage and there is every apprehension of her pressurising the witnesses, a special CBI court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. After over six years, Kalyani, 36, daughter of a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, justice Sabina, was arrested on June 15.
Medical officer vacancies: Chandigarh admn conducts interviews of 44 doctors from Haryana
The UT administration on Wednesday conducted the interviews of 44 doctors from Haryana to fill 30 vacant posts of medical officers (MOs) and dental surgeons on deputation in Chandigarh. One MO from Delhi and two from Himachal Pradesh also applied and showed up for interviews. Eventually in May, the Haryana government also sent a panel of 44 doctors, who appeared for interviews on Wednesday.
