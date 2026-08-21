‘Irregularities’ in HIMCARE: Vigilance grills ex-senior medical superintendent

The special investigation team (SIT) of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (SV&ACB), Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday questioned Dr Janak Raj. He is the former senior medical superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and the current BJP MLA from Bharmour. The SIT is examining the relevant procurement and financial records to ascertain the circumstances in which such rates continued. (HT Photo for representation)

The questioning is part of an ongoing inquiry into alleged irregularities in the implementation, supervision, generation, and processing of claims under the Mukhya Mantri Himachal Health Care (HIMCARE) Scheme.

The inquiry was initiated on the directions of the state government. During the preliminary inquiry, material emerged indicating lapses and irregularities that require examination by officials and stakeholders entrusted with implementing, supervising, verifying, generating, and processing HIMCARE claims at IGMC Shimla.

The inquiry has further revealed that the tendering/procurement process at IGMC was not comprehensively reviewed after 2018, and that, in several instances, higher rates were allegedly charged.

The SIT is examining the relevant procurement and financial records to ascertain the circumstances in which such rates continued and to determine the individual responsibility, if any, of the officials and other stakeholders concerned.

“During questioning, Dr Janak Raj was confronted with specific issues relating to the period during which he functioned as senior medical superintendent and the supervisory, administrative and financial responsibilities attached to that office. However, Raj did not fully cooperate with the investigating team during the questioning. His replies to several material questions were evasive, vague and lacking in specific particulars capable of immediate verification. On a number of issues concerning matters falling within the supervisory domain of the senior medical superintendent, he expressed lack of knowledge or did not furnish a clear and specific explanation”, said a statement issued by the SIT.

As satisfactory and complete explanations were not forthcoming on several material aspects during the questioning, a detailed questionnaire has been served upon Dr Raj requiring him to furnish specific information and explanations. He has sought one week’s time for submitting his written replies, the SIT said.

Investigation was being conducted out of political vendetta: Janak Raj

The BJP MLA from Bharmour was questioned for nearly three hours. Speaking to the media afterwards, Dr Janak Raj said that he was asked about records related to the scheme.

He mentioned that he had resigned from his job and that all relevant records were available at the hospital which he clearly conveyed to the vigilance officials. Dr Raj alleged that the investigation was being conducted out of “political vendetta”. He demanded that the probe be conducted by a sitting high court judge rather than the vigilance department.