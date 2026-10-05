MCD clears project to turn Lahori Gate haveli into Shahjahanbad museum with IGNCA

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has cleared the project to turn the Lahori Gate haveli in Old Delhi into Shahjahanabad museum and interpretation centre -- a project which will be executed with the help of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). Originally constructed in 1929 as a private mansion, Old Delhi’s Lahori Gate haveli is set to be transformed into a ticketed museum and cultural centre. (HT Photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a project to transform the restored Lahori Gate haveli in Old Delhi into a museum and interpretation centre dedicated to the rich history and culture of Shahjahanabad.

A senior municipal official said that the municipal commissioner and mayor have approved the draft agreement with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) for the project.

Set up in 1929, the haveli looks out onto a market square where lanes emerging from the Khari Baoli spice bazaar, Sadar Bazar and Old Delhi Railway station converge. It was built to be a traditional private mansion and over the decades, has also served as a municipal dispensary.

The restoration of the Lahori Gate haveli was completed last year, and the IGNCA has already granted in-principle approval to execute the museum project. “MCD will provide the space and IGNCA will design the galleries and select the artifacts. It will be a ticketed facility,” the official said.

A second official said that the museum will have space for the visitors to gather, audio-visual rooms and a cafeteria on the first floor.