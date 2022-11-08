‘Irregularities’ in oustees quota plot allotment: Haryana does a U-turn on CBI probe, orders vigilance inquiry

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government has done a volte-face with regard to ordering a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of oustees quota plots in Sectors 2 and 6 of Panchkula’s Mansa Devi Complex in 2014 and 2015.

Dithering for a second time in two years from handing over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the state government has now decided to get it probed by the state vigilance bureau instead.

“The chief minister (CM) has reconsidered the matter. There is no need to refer the matter to the CBI. CM has desired that FIR number 368 and 369 of August 25, 2022, registered at Sector 7 police station, Panchkula, be transferred to the state vigilance bureau for investigation,” read the October 21 U-turn orders, issued by chief principal secretary to the CM (CPSCM), DS Dhesi.

Among the two first information reports (FIRs) registered at Panchkula – one pertained to alleged irregularities in allotments of oustee quota plots in Sectors 2 and 6 of Panchkula’s Mansa Devi Complex, and other regarding the missing original file.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar had first on June 1, 2020, and later on August 19, 2022, ordered that the matter be referred to the CBI for investigation. The June 1, 2020, decision taken on file to order a CBI probe never got materialised and the file pertaining to the matter went missing. Then on August 19, 2022, Khattar had ordered registration of a criminal case and a reference for a CBI probe in the matter by September 5 besides an FIR regarding the missing original file.

Haryana assembly speaker had flagged discrepancies

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is also the Panchkula MLA, had pointed out discrepancies, violation of rules and regulations in the case. The Speaker, in representations of 2016 and 2020 to the CM, said that as per the March 4, 2012 HSVP advertisement, applications were invited from the oustees whose land was acquired for Sector 2 and 6 of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) in Panchkula whereas the plots have been allotted to some of the oustees of other sectors – Sector 1, 3, 5, 5-A and 5-B of MDC.

“The screening committee, in its meeting held on July 18, 2014, considered applications of 129 oustees against which 49 applicants were found eligible. As against 49 eligible applicants, a draw was held only for 13 applicants. In fact, the office had put up a list of 10 plots of one kanal each and 21 plots of 10 marlas each whereas it appears from the proceedings on the file that only 13 slips were put for just allotting the 13 plots to applicants. As per an October 29, 2015 noting (after holding of draw on September 8, 2015), it is recorded that the documents of only 10 applicants were found to be correct. The draw committee should have considered all 49 applicants in the draw. Also, allottees of nine plots sold off their plots to other persons residing at far-away places in other states within 10 days,” the Speaker wrote alleging misuse of power.

Former HSVP administrator had sought a CBI probe

Sanjeev Verma, an IAS officer who was the administrator, HSVP, Panchkula, when the draw of lots was made, had also sought a CBI probe into the matter. Verma, in a 2020 communication to the principal secretary to the chief minister, wrote that allegations of irregularities levelled by the Speaker were false. “The undersigned (Sanjeev Verma) had already made a request to inquire into the matter through CBI if the government feels that irregularities took place in allotment of plots under the oustees policy. After my request, the HUDA chief administrator sent the matter to the CM,” Verma wrote in his communication.

The officer also wrote that the CBI should probe the allegations that the Panchkula MLA was pressuring the HUDA authorities for allotment of a plot in Sector 6, MDC, Panchkula, to Kiran Manchanda, the sister of Gupta’s personal assistant DP Soni, whereas she was not eligible and entitled for allotment of plot in Sector 6 as per the oustee policy. Verma wrote that it should be probed whether the 13 plots allotted to farmers under oustees policy were usurped by bureaucrats, politicians or property dealers under undue pressure and at throwaway prices.

