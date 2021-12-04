Islamic State claims responsibility for murder bid on traffic cop in Srinagar

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack on a traffic policeman in old city on Wednesday.

Militants on Wednesday night had shot at a traffic cop at point blank range, while he was regulating traffic on the road at Rajouri Kadal. Identified as Mohammad Abdullah, the victim had received three bullets. He is said to be stable.

A video of the incident, purportedly released by Amaq, the publicity wing of the Islamic State, has been circulating on social media.