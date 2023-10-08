Israel-Palestine conflict: Farooq says UN has failed to resolve issue, Mehbooba calls for end to hostilities

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the United Nations has failed to resolve the issue of Palestine as innocent people were getting killed on both sides in the latest flare up with Israel. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah speaks to the media on Sunday. (ANI)

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said she hoped for an end to hostilities between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Speaking to reporters, Farooq said, “War is bad in every way as people suffer. So many innocent Israelis were killed, so many innocent Palestinians were killed. War is not a solution to any problem.”

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said, “The regrettable thing is that the UN has failed. The issue of Palestine has been pending from such a long time and they are not solving it. Innocent people are getting killed,” he added.

“Praying for bloodshed to end between Israel and Palestine. May peace prevail,” Mehbooba posted on micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter.

Later in another post, she said, “Unfortunate that it takes such death & destruction for the world to awaken to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Deafening silence is maintained year after year as innocent Palestinians are murdered & their homes destroyed.

“Today just because the shoe on the other foot is pinching, the so called democracies are outraged. This selective outrage is criminal to say the least. Resolve Palestine so that peace prevails,” Mufti added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!