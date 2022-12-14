Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Italian envoy to India calls upon Chandigarh administrator

Italian envoy to India calls upon Chandigarh administrator

Published on Dec 14, 2022 02:11 AM IST

Italian ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca, paid a courtesy call to Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, and evinced keen interest in promotion of cultural and tourism ties

(From left to right) Vincenzo De Luca, Italian ambassador to India, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and advocate Ranjit Malhotra at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Italian ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca, paid a courtesy call to Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, and evinced keen interest in promotion of cultural and tourism ties.

“It is a pleasure to meet an ambassador whose priorities are clear and has chalked out a clear road map towards strengthening bilateral relations,” said Purohit.

The governor, however, suggested greater emphasis on cultural exchange programmes and creating a path for collaboration in the cultural field. The scope for promoting tourism was also touched upon.

He also sought for Italy to become a partner in “Make in India” project and set up their production units in India.

The Italian envoy approved of enhanced cultural exchange programmes and suggested exchange of dance and music troupes, screening of movies and initiation of Italian learning courses. He said that direct flights from Amritsar to Milan are on cards and possibility of the same from Mohali to Milan can also be explored to promote tourism.

