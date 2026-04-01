ITBP to partner with Himachal for direct procurement from local farmers

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Himachal for the procurement of locally produced fresh vegetables, fruits, milk, paneer, meat, trout fish and other agricultural products. The meeting included discussions on the electrification of Border Out Posts under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aimed at improving essential infrastructure in these remote areas. (File)

Under this arrangement, ITBP will directly source produce from farmers, cooperative societies and local producers. The initiative aims to provide farmers with a reliable market within their own villages, thereby enhancing income opportunities and reducing dependency on intermediaries. The move is expected to generate employment for farmers, horticulturists and rural communities residing in border areas, while also contributing to inclusive and sustainable regional development.

CM Sukhu held a detailed meeting with senior ITBP officials, including Northern Frontier Commander inspector general Manu Maharaj and Sector Commander deputy inspector general Pawan Kumar Negi, on Monday evening to deliberate on the modalities of the proposed collaboration.

Highlighting the mutual benefits of the arrangement, the CM noted that while the ITBP would gain assured access to fresh and locally sourced produce, farmers would benefit from a stable and reliable market within their vicinity. He further observed that the initiative would promote local products, invigorate economic activity in border areas and pave the way for long-term, sustainable livelihoods for rural populations. Additionally, the move is expected to support infrastructure development and enhance overall border management.

The meeting also included discussions on the electrification of Border Out Posts (BOPs) under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aimed at improving essential infrastructure in these remote areas.