ITF meet: Shanker, Aarjun enter pre-quarters

City’s Shanker Heisnam and Aarjun Pandit advanced into the boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals of the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Other players who moved to pre-quarter finals are Rioko Umekuni of Japan, Zlata Nesterova of Russia and Rishita Reddy Basireddy of India. (HT File)

Shanker Heisnam defeated Kunanan Pantaratorn of Thailand in 3 setter marathon match 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. After the first set down, Shanker came back strongly and took the second set 6-4. In the final set Shanker played top quality tennis and maintained his rhythm. Finally, Shanker won the 3rd set and the match 6-1 without getting much pressure. Aarjun Pandit upset top seed Rohan Balday of USA in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Another upset for Danill Stepanov from 5th seed Hitesh Chauhan of India in a 3 setter match 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. MooBeen Kim of Korea, Jaden Dewandaka Tan of Indonesia, 3rd seed Se Hyuk Cho of Korea, Luc Wieland of Switzerland and Moise Kouame of France also advanced into pre-quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Aishi Bisht, seventh seed Tzeng Mu Jie of Taipei moved into the girls U-18 singles pre-quarterfinals. Aishi Bisht of India defeated May Fadida of Israel in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. In the other match 7th seed Tzeng Mu Jie won from Snigdha Kanta of India in a 3 setter deciding match 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Other players who moved to pre-quarter finals are Rioko Umekuni of Japan, Zlata Nesterova of Russia and Rishita Reddy Basireddy of India.