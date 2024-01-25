It’s clash of the aces at Chandigarh Golf Club

The Chandigarh Golf Club elections, an annual ritual to elect its president and 11-member governing council, are never a dull affair. In the run-up to the polling day, not only do they evoke a frisson of excitement among its 1,800-odd voting members but are also a staple of social chatter among the well-heeled of the City Beautiful. The Chandigarh Golf Club elections, an annual ritual to elect its president and 11-member governing council, are never a dull affair. In the run-up to the polling day, not only do they evoke a frisson of excitement among its 1,800-odd voting members but are also a staple of social chatter among the well-heeled of the City Beautiful. (HT File Photo)

Come January 28, and the Club will witness a high-stakes, direct contest between two teams led by their presidential candidates: Ravibir Grewal and Birinder Gill a.k.a. Gilly. As avid golfers, both are well-recognised faces in the golfing community and experienced hands, having helmed the CGC in their multiple tenures.

This time, however, the election is taking place in the backdrop of a set of challenges that the iconic institution, famed for promoting golf in the region, has probably never faced since its inception in 1969.

A veritable nursery of precocious players, the CGC has distinguished itself over the decades as a turf to a legion of international golfers: Jeev Milkha Singh, Amandeep Johl, Gaganjit Singh Bhullar, Karandeep Singh Kocchar and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, to name a few. The latest glory came with conferring of the Dronacharya Award last week to its home-grown mentor Jesse Grewal, the country’s first golf coach to get the honour.

Over the years, the Club, reputed for its professional management, has gradually built on its infrastructure, continuously striving for a top-notch course, fit for hosting prestigious golf competitions, notably Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

But all has not been hunky-dory at the CGC in the recent years. Its ambitious project to expand its dining and gazebo facilities has run into compliance issues with the Chandigarh administration. Located in a high-security zone and an ecologically fragile belt – next to the Punjab Raj Bhawan and the Sukhna Lake, the Club finds itself in the crosshairs of a raft of notices slapped by the UT authorities over alleged building by-laws violations.

An air of uncertainty hangs over the fate of half-built extensions as the administration has raised a red flag, citing security implications. Even the temporary structures, constructed at a breakneck speed over the last two years or so, are now under the Estate Office scanner.

In line with its prime mandate to promote golf, the Club introduced the Chandigarh Golf League in 2022, a novel initiative to groom talent through an in-house competition which also attracted a bevy of team sponsors, adding to the institution’s financial kitty. Though a runaway success in terms of participation, the tournament’s second edition last year was marred by controversies, notably an unsavoury brawl on the course.

Mindful of the challenges ahead, both Ravibir and Gilly are counting on their past credentials in steering the CGC and have pegged their election canvassing to their future plans. “Rules and bylaws are very important and we need to work in-sync with the local administration. Everything has to happen within the rules,” says an affable Gill, 63, who is a lawyer by profession and a four-time CGC president. “Promotion of golf will be our top priority,” he adds. His team, a mix of young and experienced, is harping on the need for ‘compliance, accountability and transparency’ in the club governance.

With three former CGC Captains in his team, Ravibir, 59, hopes to draw on their collective administrative acumen and his own formidable networking skills to resolve the sticky compliance issues and take the golf promotion to the next level. “It is crucial that the elected panel has a good equation with the UT authorities,” says Ravibir, an entrepreneur and alumnus of the Doon School. He adds, “We shall work in tandem with the administration and within the bylaws”. As the Club president in 2018, Ravibir is credited with resolving the long-pending lease issue and getting it extended for 33 years.

Clearly, the next president and his team have their task cut out.

Team Ravibir

Rohit Singh Dagar, Dr Agnish Rajesh, Anil Gakhar, Kulbir Singh Brar, Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, Gursimran Singh Sibia, Gursimrat Singh Jawandha, HS Kang, Dr Raman Abrol, Sanjeev Verma, Brig TS Mundi (retd), Vijay Wadhawan.

Team Gilly

Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd), SPS Ghai, Sukhjit Singh Lehal, Rajinder Singh Pammy, Atul Grover, Balbir Singh Mangat, Col AD Singh, Jyoti Singh, Col HS Mann (retd), Bala Sanjit Singh.

Quote of presidential candidates

“We’ll work in tandem with the UT admn, work for a better curated golf course, and conduct more tournaments for junior golfers and ladies.”

Ravibir Grewal, three-time CGC president

“We’ll resolve the compliance issues with proactive and regular dialogue with the UT admn, ensure the course remains in the best shape and introduce more tournaments when the days are longer”

Birinder Singh Gill, four-time CGC president

They say

“Allow junior golfers to play on the course on weekends as well when they do not have school. There is a lot of talent in the region and they are raring to do well at national & int’l level.

Jesse Grewal, Dronacharya awardee coach

“Keeping the course at a good level consistently will help nurture the talent. Students need to be given more flexibility in tee-off timings.”

Karandeep Kochhar, prominent golfer

“As golf is now an Olympic sport, CGC must invest in state-of-the-art training gadgets for coaching and equipment selection.”

Harmeet Kahlon, Arjuna Awardee and former Asian Tour winner.