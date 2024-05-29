Its ‘kangla’, not ‘rangla’, Punjab: Rajnath jibe at AAP government

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday while addressing a rally at Dussehra Ground, Kurali, in favour of Anandpur Sahib BJP candidate Subhash Sharma said that the state government has made Punjab a ‘kangla Punjab’ instead of ‘rangla Punjab’. Union minster Rajnath Singh with Anandpur Sahib BJP candidate Subhash Sharma on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In a blistering attack on the AAP and the Congress, Singh said that both parties betrayed Punjab and deepened the financial crisis in the state.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“There is a strong Modi wave in Punjab too as people now want development in the state after all other state governments have failed them. If appointed as MP, Subash Sharma will get special industrial and development packages from the central government which will change the fate and lives of people here by generating employment,” Singh said.

He said that due to the strong leadership of PM Modi the borders of Punjab and the country are safe.

“India now holds a significant position across the globe and all the countries take us seriously. India’s defence exports were around ₹600-800 crore in 2014 and now it has crossed ₹31,000 crore. In the next five years, we expect it to reach beyond ₹50,000 crore. While manufacturing our own vaccine amid the Covid pandemic, we provided vaccines to 100 countries,” Singh said.

Talking about Pakistan, the Union minister said that Pakistan now knows the strength of India and also ridiculed the claims of Congress that China occupied a piece of land in India.

“We did what we promised. AAP and Congress are fooling people about inflation as the states led by the BJP have cheaper fuel prices. India is progressing fast and has turned into a digital country. BJP will ensure development in Punjab too”, Singh added.