It’s only the start of March but Chandigarh is sizzling at 33°C

It’s only the first week of March and the city is already experiencing sultry conditions with the maximum temperature climbing to 33.1°C on Thursday. This was eight degrees above normal and the season’s highest so far, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. Currently, a weak Western Disturbance (WD) is active over Jammu and Kashmir but it is unlikely to bring any rain here, Paul added. (HT File)

Usually, the city sees pleasant conditions during this time of the year and the mercury starts crossing the 30-degree mark only towards the end of March.

In 2025 and 2024, the highest temperature in March was 35.1°C. However it was recorded towards the end of the month. In 2023 it was 32.4°C, recorded on March 31.

Experts have pointed out that the city saw an unusually short spring this time, with summer conditions evident right after winter. This, they added, was largely due the absence of Western Disturbances in February, but also a clear hint of climate change.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “There has been a long dry spell in the city since February. This long spell, with no rain, has allowed the temperature to increase unabated.”

“While these are the circumstances from the current season, such extreme temperatures have become common in the city as a consequence of climate change,” the IMD director explained.

Even the minimum temperature of the city rose from 13.8°C on Wednesday to 16.9°C on Thursday, 4.4 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C while the minimum will remain around 16°C.