Jagir Kaur slams Sukhbir, says he didn’t seek apology at Akal Takht

Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders on Thursday said the forgiveness sought by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal last year was not as per “vidi-vidan” (rites and rituals) and “Panthic maryada” (Sikh tenets) and was also not sought at the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, the Akal Takht. Jagir Kaur

“There is a way to seek forgiveness,” said former president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Jagir Kaur.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The rebels, including Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Prem Singh Chadumajra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Jagir Kaur, and other leaders will reach the Akal Takht on July 1 to seek forgiveness.

Addressing a gathering during the 103rd foundation day of the party in Amritsar on December 14 last year, Sukhbir had apologised for the 2015 sacrilege incidents. “I regret that the sacrilege took place during our rule. The sangat (community) is enraged over the fact that it happened during a Panthic sarkar. Standing in front of Akal Takht, as chief volunteer of SAD, I would like to apologise to Guru Maharaja and Panth, in case anyone was hurt by any of our actions during our government,” he had said.

Addressing a press conference, Jagir Kaur said before seeking an apology, a letter is to be written to the Sikh clergy (head priests) who then take a call and ask the apology seeker to appear before the Akal Takht. “Then it is up to the clergy to give forgiveness or impose tankah (punishment),” she said.

She further revealed that party president Sukhbir Badal sought the apology at a gurdwara in the sanctum sanctorum of the Darbar Sahib and not at the Akal Takht.

At a meeting held on June 25 in Jalandhar, the rebel leaders asked Sukhbir to step down from the post of party president and announced to seek forgiveness at Akal Takht and initiate ‘Akali Dal Bacaho Lehar’.

Talking to the media, senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said the party’s working committee may have authorised Sukhbir to recast the party, but it has no meaning. “We are not out of the party and will do whatever is in the party’s benefit,” he added.

Rubbishing allegations that they were working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandumajra said they have been seeking course correction in the party since 2017. “We were forced to take the drastic step as the things were not getting better. The party’s perception among the people also touched its lowest ebb under Sukhbir,” Chandumajra said.

He said a committee to spearhead the ‘Akali Dal Bachao Lehar’ will formed shortly.

Answering a query, Chandumajra said in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the party was unable to stitch an alliance with any of the parties — neither the BJP nor the BSP. The SAD should have supported Independent candidates from Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot – Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Khalsa — who won the elections.