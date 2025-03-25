Jagjit Singh Dallewal not detained, but hospitalised: Punjab in HC

The Punjab government on Monday told Punjab and Haryana high court that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is not in police detention and has been admitted to Park Hospital, Patiala, as per his ‘own wish’. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (PTI)

Responding to a plea filed by Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) vice-president Gurmukh Singh, who is also a part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the government said it opted for Dallewal’s hospitalisation keeping his health in view and he is ‘free to leave’.

“The state is responsible for Dallewal’s healthcare as per a Supreme Court order,” the Punjab government told the high court.

On request from petitioner’s counsel that his family be allowed to meet him, the government said it has ‘no objections’ to a meeting at the hospital premises.

The court deferred the hearing for March 26, directing that it be ensured that family members are allowed to meet the farmer leader ‘without any hindrance’.