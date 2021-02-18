IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jagraon AAP MLA booked for highway protest after poll loss
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters staging a protest near Jagraon on National Highway 95 on Wednesday in support of their demand for a recount of the votes in the municipal council elections. (HT Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters staging a protest near Jagraon on National Highway 95 on Wednesday in support of their demand for a recount of the votes in the municipal council elections. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Jagraon AAP MLA booked for highway protest after poll loss

Case registered on the complaint of the station house officer of Jagraon city police station, who said Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters also took out a march in violation of Covid-19 guidelines
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her husband Sukhwinder Singh along with their supporters were booked on Thursday for staging a protest on National Highway 95 and blocking traffic, demanding recounting after the Congress swept the municipal council elections on Wednesday.

Manuke, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, along with party workers on Wednesday alleged discrepancy in the counting of votes. She sought a recount, claiming there was a difference in the number of votes polled and the count of votes in several wards. She said party agents were not shown the EVM machines.

The MLA and her supporters were booked under Sections 188, 283 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying the orders of a public servant, causing danger and obstruction in public way and deliberately spreading infection among people. They were also booked under Section 8B of the National Highway Act.

The case was registered on the complaint of Gaganpreet Singh, the station house officer of Jagraon city police station. The SHO said that he was deployed at DAV College, Jagraon, to ensure peaceful counting of the municipal committee elections.

Following their candidates’ defeat in the elections, the SHO said that the AAP leader and her supporters left the counting centre and staged a protest near Pehalwan Dhaba on National Highway 95, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Following this, the MLA and her supporters took out a march in Jagraon city in violation of guidelines laid down by the deputy commissioner and health department for curtailing the spread of Covid-19.

Besides, the protesters violated prohibitory orders in force in the wake of the elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, the Congress mayoral candidate, with supporters after defeating Azad Group candidate Paramjeet Singh Kahlon in ward number 10 of the Mohali municipal corporation on Thursday. Amarjeet is Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, the Congress mayoral candidate, with supporters after defeating Azad Group candidate Paramjeet Singh Kahlon in ward number 10 of the Mohali municipal corporation on Thursday. Amarjeet is Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Mohali hands over MC reins to Congress

By Hillary Victor
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Ruling party wins 37 of the 50 seats, while remaining 13 seats go to Azad Group but ex-mayor Kulwant Singh loses; Punjab minister Balbir Sidhu’s brother Amarjeet wins; SAD, BJP out of House
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters staging a protest near Jagraon on National Highway 95 on Wednesday in support of their demand for a recount of the votes in the municipal council elections. (HT Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters staging a protest near Jagraon on National Highway 95 on Wednesday in support of their demand for a recount of the votes in the municipal council elections. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Jagraon AAP MLA booked for highway protest after poll loss

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Case registered on the complaint of the station house officer of Jagraon city police station, who said Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters also took out a march in violation of Covid-19 guidelines
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda (right), Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur (centre) and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur greeting party workers before attending the BJP state executive meeting at Dharamshala in Kangra district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
BJP national president JP Nadda (right), Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur (centre) and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur greeting party workers before attending the BJP state executive meeting at Dharamshala in Kangra district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

From gram sabha to Vidhan Sabha: BJP chief sets target for 2022

By Naresh K Thakur
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Addressing the Himachal party working committee meeting in Dharamshala, JP Nadda says BJP’s economic model is driven by “integrated humanism”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) activists protesting at the Goniana Mandi station in Bathinda district on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) activists protesting at the Goniana Mandi station in Bathinda district on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Protesters on track, trains off track in Punjab amid farmers’ rail roko call

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Farmer unions called the rail blockade from 12 noon to 4pm to press for their demand to repeal the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 18th century British-era building, formerly known as Viceregal Lodge, that houses the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla . (HT file photo)
The 18th century British-era building, formerly known as Viceregal Lodge, that houses the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla . (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Post-Covid, Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla opens doors for tourists

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Nearly 2 lakh tourists visited the British-era 18th century building, formerly known as Viceregal Lodge, every year before the lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal (white turban) celebrates in Bathinda (twitter.com/MSBADAL)
Congress leader and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal (white turban) celebrates in Bathinda (twitter.com/MSBADAL)
chandigarh news

Amid farm stir, Congress wins key local body polls in Punjab

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh termed the results as a validation of his government’s policies and the rejection of anti-people and anti-farmer parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image
Representative image
chandigarh news

589 athletes to compete at national athletics meet in Chandigarh on Feb 21

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:25 AM IST
The National Cross Country Championship athletics meet is being held in Chandigarh after almost a decade
READ FULL STORY
Close
Top seed Manika Batra playing during the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Top seed Manika Batra playing during the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
chandigarh news

Table tennis nationals: Manika, Sreeja through to semi-finals

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:24 AM IST
Top seed Manika Batra moved into the semi-finals of the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday with an impressive 4-3 win over Archana Kamath
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image
Representative image
chandigarh news

Organ Donation: Brain-dead Mohali man gives new lease of life to two

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Before he passed away, a 55-year-old Mohali resident gave a new lease of life to two terminally-ill kidney patients, at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) had initiated strategic action plans based on three broad principles of social media engagement, community involvement and implementation of pilot intervention at Sukhna Lake and in Sector 36 to promote cycling. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) had initiated strategic action plans based on three broad principles of social media engagement, community involvement and implementation of pilot intervention at Sukhna Lake and in Sector 36 to promote cycling. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Cycle4Change challenge: Chandigarh shortlisted for second round

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:13 AM IST
As many as 107 cities had participated in the challenge aimed at making cities cycling-friendly post-Covid
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panjab University has told court that it has initiated process to hold the elections. (HT file)
Panjab University has told court that it has initiated process to hold the elections. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Panjab University senate polls: HC reserves order on plea of ex-senators

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:11 AM IST
The plea alleges that the political party at the Centre and people affiliated with it are deliberately delaying the polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khap representatives during a meeting in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka /HT)
Khap representatives during a meeting in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka /HT)
chandigarh news

Farmers’ stir: Khaps agree to follow Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s lead

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Farmer leaders say will intensify stir if laws are not repealed; condemn Dalal’s statement on farmers’ deaths
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Photo for representation only)
(Photo for representation only)
chandigarh news

65-year-old Chandigarh woman loses gold bangles after accepting lift

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:05 AM IST
A 65-year-old woman lost her gold bangles to a gang of thieves, who offered to drop her home, the police said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
ernment agencies will begin procurement in April. (GT Photo)
ernment agencies will begin procurement in April. (GT Photo)
chandigarh news

Mustard seed prices soar in Haryana, fetch 1500/quintal over MSP

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Mustard seed growers in Haryana are elated as the price of their produce has crossed the minimum support price
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CJM, in his January 13 order, had dismissed the plea of one Puran Chand Sharma, who upon the HC’s directions had approached the CJM court seeking release of the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.1 lakh deposited by him in a criminal case.
The CJM, in his January 13 order, had dismissed the plea of one Puran Chand Sharma, who upon the HC’s directions had approached the CJM court seeking release of the 1.1 lakh deposited by him in a criminal case.
chandigarh news

HC initiates contempt proceedings against Haryana CJM for ‘disobeying order’

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Bench observes the officer passed the order in question despite the HC directions being ‘absolutely clear and unambiguous’
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP