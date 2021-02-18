Jagraon AAP MLA booked for highway protest after poll loss

Aam Aadmi Party Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her husband Sukhwinder Singh along with their supporters were booked on Thursday for staging a protest on National Highway 95 and blocking traffic, demanding recounting after the Congress swept the municipal council elections on Wednesday.

Manuke, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, along with party workers on Wednesday alleged discrepancy in the counting of votes. She sought a recount, claiming there was a difference in the number of votes polled and the count of votes in several wards. She said party agents were not shown the EVM machines.

The MLA and her supporters were booked under Sections 188, 283 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying the orders of a public servant, causing danger and obstruction in public way and deliberately spreading infection among people. They were also booked under Section 8B of the National Highway Act.

The case was registered on the complaint of Gaganpreet Singh, the station house officer of Jagraon city police station. The SHO said that he was deployed at DAV College, Jagraon, to ensure peaceful counting of the municipal committee elections.

Following their candidates’ defeat in the elections, the SHO said that the AAP leader and her supporters left the counting centre and staged a protest near Pehalwan Dhaba on National Highway 95, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Following this, the MLA and her supporters took out a march in Jagraon city in violation of guidelines laid down by the deputy commissioner and health department for curtailing the spread of Covid-19.

Besides, the protesters violated prohibitory orders in force in the wake of the elections.